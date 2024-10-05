Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,986 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.24.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $240.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.42. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

