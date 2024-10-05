Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $264.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.04.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
