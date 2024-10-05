Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $264.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.04.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.