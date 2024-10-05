Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $229.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.