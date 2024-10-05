267 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

NYSE:GEV opened at $265.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $266.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.35.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.98.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

