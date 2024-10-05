NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,647,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 252,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.