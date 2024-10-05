Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $39.22 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $39,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 1,071,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.