Capital CS Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.