HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 108,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 192.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:KAPR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 27,737 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

