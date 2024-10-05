FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 34,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,438. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

