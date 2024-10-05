Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,859 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $799,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 106.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.9 %

CHH stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.16. 222,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

