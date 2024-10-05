HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $509,000 in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
Shares of PJP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.38. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $89.34.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
