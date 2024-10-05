HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $509,000 in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of PJP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.38. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $89.34.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.