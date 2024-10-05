HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $456,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,708,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

