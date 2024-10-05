Capital CS Group LLC Takes $710,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $125.48.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.