Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000.

IGPT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,328. The stock has a market cap of $310.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

