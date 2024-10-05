iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.08. 2,686,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.37 and a 200-day moving average of $229.35. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

