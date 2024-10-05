Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Golar LNG comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,805,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,598. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

