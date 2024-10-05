HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

