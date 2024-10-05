HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $444,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPR. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth $3,371,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter worth $2,905,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Price Performance

AAPR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

