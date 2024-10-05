HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $427,000 in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 491,701 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $670.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

