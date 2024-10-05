Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

