HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 934 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 212,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,735. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

