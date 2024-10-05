HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 343 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 87,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,749. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

