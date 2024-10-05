HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,464,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. 364,121 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

