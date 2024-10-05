Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 167,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS BBRE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $98.75. 397,750 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $906.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

