SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Lowered by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,041. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $157.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

