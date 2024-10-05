HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BBIN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.11. 1,253,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

