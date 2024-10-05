MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 383,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

