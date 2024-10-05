Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,372 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.12% of Trupanion worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after buying an additional 630,155 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after buying an additional 603,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $4,739,000.

Trupanion stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

