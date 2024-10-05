Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 21,556 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 402,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.00 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

