Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

