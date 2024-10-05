Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 68.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $53.35 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
