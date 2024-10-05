Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 600,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 411,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 5,891,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,427. The company has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

