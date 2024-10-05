Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 79,085 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,328,000 after acquiring an additional 688,812 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,954,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,372,000 after acquiring an additional 206,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

