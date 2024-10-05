Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 392,919 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ KBWB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.76. 560,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $59.68.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

