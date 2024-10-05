Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,156 Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In related news, CEO Moishe Gubin purchased 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $94,813.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,604.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

