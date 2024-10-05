190,046 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.