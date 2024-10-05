Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,788,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,365,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 293,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,406. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

