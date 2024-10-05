Private Client Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 492,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGOV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,506. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

