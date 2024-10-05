Apella Capital LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 170,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,387. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.