Apella Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 1,029,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

