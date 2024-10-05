iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,755,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 907,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,703. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

