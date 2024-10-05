Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. 946,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,640. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

