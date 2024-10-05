Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 365,753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,704. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

