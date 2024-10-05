Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after acquiring an additional 331,322 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after acquiring an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,406,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFCF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. 591,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,295. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.