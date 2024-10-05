Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,561 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 393,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,731. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

