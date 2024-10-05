Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,200. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $191.80 and a one year high of $342.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.29 and a 200 day moving average of $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.