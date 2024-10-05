Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,346 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Sage Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 908,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 769,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,323. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

