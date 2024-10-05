Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 666,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,633,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 305,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,841. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

