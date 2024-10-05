Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

