Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,772,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,680,000 after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 1,776,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,880. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.